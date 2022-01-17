Meet Harley Rig: A Harley-Davidson rebuilt as a caravan with 9 wheels & air brakes

After the 30-foot rig build was finished, it did a tour of the US and appeared in a lot of shows as well. The nine-wheel Harley has evolved over the years and at one point it had 10 wheels

Remember the massive rig that Charlize Theron drove in the Hollywood film Mad Max? What if it was a Harley-Davidson instead? Well, it’d probably not pull as much payload as the truck but it would sound like a Harley. There could, however, be a caravan built based on a Harley-Davidson or so thought someone in North Carolina. Meet KennyBilt and by the looks of it, the Harley is pulling off the look rather brilliantly. Wheels Through Time museum published a video on YouTube showcasing the Harley mini big rig (watch below).

This must be one of the most offbeat motorcycle builds that the muesuem has ever acquired and the American motorcycle manufacturer also approved the project. H-D provided authorised the engine and the use of it logos as well.

The front of the build uses some parts of the H-D FLT back from the era. One can clearly see the 1340cc Evolution V-twin saddled in the middle. The dash on the bike is sizeably large with controls for the many lights on the vehicle. The bike has an air horn and could possibly be the first one to be fitted with air brakes. What gives it a quintessential rig look is the set of vertical exhaust stacks.

After the 30-foot rig build was finished, it did a tour of the US and appeared in a lot of shows as well. The nine-wheel Harley has evolved over the years and at one point it had 10 wheels (a four-wheeler cab up front instead of the trike).

It had been 10 years before Wheels Through Time found the rig abandoned in a gravel pit. It was, however, in a very good condition with shine on its paint. KennyBilt will be on display at the Wheels Through Time Museum when it opens again in Arpil.