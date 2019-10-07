Meaner-looking 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS unveiled: Stronger mid-range, better features

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Street Triple RS with a meaner looking fascia and stronger mid-range. Powering the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is the same 765cc, inline three cylinder engine and it is the same unit that is being supplied for Moto2 championships by Triumph. The engine is good for pumping out respective power and torque outputs of 121hp and 79Nm. While the power and torque outputs are very much the same compared to the outgoing model, Triumph claims that the mid range on this engine is 9 percent stronger. Moreover, the brand claims that the throttle effort on the new model has been reduced by 7 percent, resulting in a crisper response. Moreover, a different exhaust has been used on the 2020 model that includes two catalytic converters to lessen up the emissions and better the exhaust flow.

Coming to the aesthetics, the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets a revised fascia with a meaner look. The dual headlamps are now narrower with LED DRLs taking up a different shape. The five riding modes on the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS see some revisions in order to make the most of the bike's brawnier mid range. The bike gets the same fully coloured TFT instrumentation and the new unit now offers four different display styles in four different colours. The screen is also adjustable in order to let the riders of different heights adjust it according to their convenience.

The instrument cluster now has Bluetooth support as well and comes with GoPro camera control, turn-by-turn navigation along with music playback function. As far as India launch is concerned, the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is expected to arrive here early next year. When it comes to the pricing, the new model will most likely demand a premium over the price of the outgoing one, all thanks to the added features on offer.

