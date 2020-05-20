Mean-looking Benelli’s upcoming midsizer SRK600 leaked: Key highlights of India-bound streetfighter!

The Benelli SRK600 is seen as a replacement for the TNT600i. Here is when to expect it in India along with what all the new model has on offer.

By:Published: May 20, 2020 1:00:12 PM
Benelli SRK600 looks quite aggressive (Image source: Motociclismo)

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, the world is going through a difficult phase. However, pieces of good news that keep coming in between is one of the things that keep things going nice and smooth. This time around, the good news is for people that have plans of buying a naked middleweight in the coming months. Images of an upcoming midsizer by Benelli have leaked on the internet very recently, courtesy Motociclismo. Interestingly, the bike will most likely come with a different name. The leaked images suggest that it would be christened SRK600 (nothing to do with Shahrukh Khan, of course!). The bike has been snapped in a production-ready state, which means it is ready for global launch with an India launch to follow soon.

Benelli SRK600 features (Image source: Motociclismo)

What catches the attention at first is the mean and aggressive styling on the Benelli SRK600. The bike now gets a full-LED headlamp that somewhat looks inspired by the Kawasaki Z1000. Moreover, the fuel tank is now muscular, so is the rear end and the bike now gets a single underbelly exhaust unit. In addition to this, the latest set of images suggests that the SRK600 will also feature a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster and this should support smartphone connectivity as well. The bike will also come with bits like keyless ignition and backlit switches.

Powering the upcoming Benelli SRK600 will most likely be a 600cc, inline four-cylinder engine, that is expected to churn out power and torque outputs in the region of 86 hp and 55 Nm, which are the figures for the BS4 model. Now it will be interesting to see if Benelli India retains the TNT600i name for the motorcycle or brings it with the new name. We shall have to wait till the end of this year or early 2021 to see that.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for such updates. For anything more on two and four wheels, subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel.

Image source: Motociclismo

