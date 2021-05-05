May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

The discount vouchers offered by Kawasaki India are applicable on the ex-showroom prices of the motorcycles and these are valid till 31st May 2021.

Kawasaki India has announced special benefits for its customers for the month of May 2021. Under this, customers willing to purchase the Ninja 1000SX, W800, Versys 650, or the Vulcan S are eligible for special discount vouchers. The aforementioned models are available under the company’s New Beginner Discount category. In order to be precise, Kawasaki India is currently offering a Rs 20,000 discount voucher on the Vulcan S. Similar, the Versys 650, Ninja 1000SX, and the W800 are now available with a discount voucher of Rs 30,000 each. On the other hand, Kawasaki India is also offering some special benefits on its off-road bike range. Under the Off-Road Voucher category, the company is offering discounts on bikes like KLX110, KLX140 and KX100.

Speaking of model-wise discounts, while the KLX110 are available with savings of Rs 30,000, the KLX140 and KX100 are currently available with benefits of Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. It has to be noted that all the above-mentioned discount vouchers are valid only till the 31st of May. The said discounts will be applicable on the ex-showroom price of the motorcycles. That said, if you have been planning to buy any of the above Kawasaki bikes, now can be the best time to do so.

Also, if you are lucky, your nearest dealer might have some additional dealer-level benefits for you and hence, in order to get the exact details, we advise you to get in touch with your nearest Kawasaki outlet. The said discount vouchers come at a time when most of the manufacturers are implementing price hikes of their vehicles. The lockdown and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have certainly affected vehicle sales in a negative way and hence, seeing Kawasaki India offering some benefits to its customers at this time is actually great.

Here are the ex-showroom prices of Kawasaki bikes that are currently available with discount vouchers:

Vulcan S – Rs 6,04,000

Versys 650 – Rs 7,08,000

W800 – Rs 7,19,000

Ninja 1000SX – Rs 11,29,000

KLX110 – Rs 2,99,500

KLX140 – Rs 4,06,600

KX100 – Rs 4,87,809

