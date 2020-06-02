May 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS Motor Company dispatched 58,906 bikes, scooters amid lockdown

In April 2020, while the domestic sales by TVS Motor Company stood at null, the company exported 8,134 units of two-wheelers and 1,506 three-wheeler units. A month later in May 2020, the company's domestic sales seems to be coming back on track with 41,067 units dispatched across India. The company has already resumed operations across all its factories located in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh starting 6th May.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, auto manufacturers have restarted operations by recommencing production at their plants along with reopening doors of their dealerships across India. While in the month of April 2020 when the Indian auto industry reported zero domestic sales, things have now started to go back to normal. The sales figures for the month of May 2020 is proof as one can see auto companies dispatching their products to the dealerships, though the figures are not close to the ones reported during the usual times. Very recently, TVS Motor Company announced its sales numbers for last month. During May 2020, the company registered a total of 58,906 unit sales. Out of this, while the total two-wheeler sales stood at 56,218 units, the domestic two-wheeler sales witnessed retail of 41,067 units. On the other hand, three-wheeler sales by the company saw 2,688 new homes in the month of May 2020.

Watch our TVS iQube electric scooter video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In April 2020, while the domestic sales by TVS Motor Company stood at null, the company exported 8,134 units of two-wheelers and 1,506 three-wheeler units. TVS Motor Company has already resumed its operations in India across all its factories located in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh starting 6th May. The company claims that it has taken numerous safety measures to safeguard the health of its employees across all its factories in the country. TVS Motor Company says that it is seeing a progressive opening of dealerships across India and overseas in the last two weeks of May and increasing further into June. The company also says that it is witnessing a steady pick up in the customer retail for the last few days.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel. For now, stay home and stay safe and move out only with all the necessary and key precautions in place.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.