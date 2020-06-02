May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield sold 18,429 motorcycles as lockdown eases

Royal Enfield restarted operations at its manufacturing facilities across India starting 6th May. The production at Royal Enfield’s plant at Oragadam, near Chennai, India has started operations while the other two manufacturing plants - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal are also set to commence production very soon.

By:Updated: June 2, 2020 11:46:35 AM

royal enfield himalayan

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown that is still imposed across many parts in India, vehicle sales have gradually started picking up. The reason behind this is many manufacturers have announced the restart of production and sales at their dealer networks. Two-wheeler sales have also picked up decently, however, as it is very obvious, the numbers are not close to the figures registered during normal times. Chennai-based Royal Enfield has released its sales data for the month of May 2020. The company managed to sell a total of 18,429 units of bikes last month compared to 60,211 units sold during the same period last year in India. That said, the company registered a degrowth of 69 percent. The export numbers have also seen a slump as the company exported a total of 684 units last month compared to 2,160 units exported during the month of May 2019. Combining both, domestic and export numbers, Royal Enfield sold a total of 19,113 units last month compared to 62,371 units sold during the corresponding month last year. Royal Enfield announced the restart of operations at its manufacturing facilities across India starting 6th May.

Watch our Royal Enfield Interceptor  650 long-term review video:

Manufacturing at Royal Enfield’s plant at Oragadam, near Chennai, India has started operations in a staggered manner over a single shift. The other two manufacturing plants – Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal are also set to commence production soon. In addition to this, the brand announced that its corporate locations including offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre will stay closed with employees working from home. Around 120 Royal Enfield dealerships across India have begun partial operations and the rest of them will resume functioning soon.

In other news, Eicher Motors Ltd recently announced the appointment of Kaleeswaran Arunachalam as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 6, 2020. In his new role, Kaleeswaran will be reporting to Vinod K Dasari, CEO – Royal Enfield, and will be part of the Management Team at Royal Enfield.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed