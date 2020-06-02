May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield sold 18,429 motorcycles as lockdown eases

Royal Enfield restarted operations at its manufacturing facilities across India starting 6th May. The production at Royal Enfield’s plant at Oragadam, near Chennai, India has started operations while the other two manufacturing plants - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal are also set to commence production very soon.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown that is still imposed across many parts in India, vehicle sales have gradually started picking up. The reason behind this is many manufacturers have announced the restart of production and sales at their dealer networks. Two-wheeler sales have also picked up decently, however, as it is very obvious, the numbers are not close to the figures registered during normal times. Chennai-based Royal Enfield has released its sales data for the month of May 2020. The company managed to sell a total of 18,429 units of bikes last month compared to 60,211 units sold during the same period last year in India. That said, the company registered a degrowth of 69 percent. The export numbers have also seen a slump as the company exported a total of 684 units last month compared to 2,160 units exported during the month of May 2019. Combining both, domestic and export numbers, Royal Enfield sold a total of 19,113 units last month compared to 62,371 units sold during the corresponding month last year. Royal Enfield announced the restart of operations at its manufacturing facilities across India starting 6th May.

Manufacturing at Royal Enfield’s plant at Oragadam, near Chennai, India has started operations in a staggered manner over a single shift. The other two manufacturing plants – Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal are also set to commence production soon. In addition to this, the brand announced that its corporate locations including offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre will stay closed with employees working from home. Around 120 Royal Enfield dealerships across India have begun partial operations and the rest of them will resume functioning soon.

In other news, Eicher Motors Ltd recently announced the appointment of Kaleeswaran Arunachalam as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 6, 2020. In his new role, Kaleeswaran will be reporting to Vinod K Dasari, CEO – Royal Enfield, and will be part of the Management Team at Royal Enfield.

