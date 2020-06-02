May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter despite 54% decline!

Courtesy of the lockdown, Bajaj Auto domestic sales saw a hit by a whopping 81 percent. The domestic sales story for the commercial vehicles also remains the same as the company sold just 788 CVs last month as compared to 30,103 units sold in the month of May 2019. Commercial vehicle exports also suffered big time as Bajaj Auto exported 13,542 units in May 2020 against 24,064 units exported during the month of May 2019. More such data explained below!

Auto manufacturers have started revealing their sales figures for the month of May 2020. After a month of complete zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020, the auto companies now have some numbers to show for the month of May 2020. Bajaj Auto, the top exporter of two-wheelers has maintained its dominance in this area despite witnessing a decline of 54 percent in exports. In order to be specific, the Pune-based manufacturer exported a total of 73,512 units of two-wheelers last month compared to 1,59,347 units exported during the corresponding month last year. On the other hand, domestic sales for two-wheelers stood at 39,286 units last month compared to 2,05,721 units sold across India during the month of May 2019. Courtesy of the lockdown, the domestic sales saw a hit by a whopping 81 percent. The domestic sales story for commercial also remains the same as the company sold just 788 CVs last month compared to 30,103 units sold in May 2019. That said, the company reported a sales decline of 97 percent in this area.

Commercial vehicle exports also suffered big time as Bajaj Auto exported 13,542 units in May 2020 against 24,064 units exported during the month of May 2019. Combining domestic figures for both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the company sold a total of 40,074 units here in India last month as opposed to 2,35,824 units sold during the same period last year, witnessing an 83 percent decline. On the other hand, exports for both domestic and commercial vehicles stood at 87,054 units last month in comparison to 1,83,411 units sold during May 2019, thus 53 percent decline.

Combining all these figures, which includes domestic and export numbers for both, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 1,27,128 units of vehicles last month. In comparison, the total sales by the company stood at 4,19,235 units for May 2019, and hence, an overall 70 percent sales decline is being reported.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

