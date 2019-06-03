May 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales: Hero MotoCorp sells 6.52 lakh units, Splendor best-seller

India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has announced its sales numbers for the month of May 2019. During the said period, the company reported sales of 652,028 units of motorcycles and scooters. Hero MotoCorp has shown an increase in sales compared to the previous month of April 2019 when it sold 574,366 units of two-wheelers. Hero MotoCorp surpassed the six-lakh units mark in monthly sales for the first time since February 2019 when it had sold 617,215 units of motorcycles and scooters. In May 2019, Hero MotoCorp launched a total of five new products in the Indian two-wheeler market. During the said month, the company launched three new motorcycles namely XPulse 200, the XPulse 200T and the Xtreme 200S.

Also Read:

Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review: Honda Activa 125 rival worth your money?

2019 Hero Pleasure+ First Ride Review: Will it bring back the Magic?

Moreover, the company also launched two new scooters namely the Maestro Edge 125 and the Pleasure+ 110. In the month of April 2019, Hero Splendor came out as the best selling two-wheeler in India, beating its prime rival Honda Activa in terms of sales. During the said month, Hero Splendor found 2,23,532 new homes as against 2,10,961 units sold of the Honda Activa. With this, the Splendor exceeded the sales of the Activa by almost 13,000 units.

Speaking of the recent launches, as already mentioned, the company has added two new scooters to its portfolio namely the Maestro Edge 125 and the Pleasure+ 110. The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 is the more powerful version of the standard 110cc model and is India's first fuel injected scooter. On the other hand, the new Hero Pleasure+ 110 is also the more powerful version of the standard 102cc Pleasure. In comparison to the standard model that is being marketed as a female-oriented scooter, the new Pleasure+ 110 takes the unisex route to appeal to both the sexes. The new Pleasure+ 110 gets a major overhaul in design and its retro-themed styling is what that catches the attention at first.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now!