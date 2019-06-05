Maxxis to supply scooter tyres to Hero MotoCorp: Eyes 15% market share by 2023

Maxxis India has recently announced its collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler company. As a part of this association, Maxxis will supply 90/100-10 M6000 53J front & rear tyres. Maxxis Tyres says that the M6000 has been designed to provide extra strength and safety to scooters. The specifically designed rubber formula on tread provides great grip and traction and the computer-assisted-optimized pattern aids in maximum rubber contact under wet road conditions. Maxxis believes that the Indian market is touted to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis’s global vision to become one of the top 5 tyres manufactures in the world by 2026. The first consignment by Maxxis Tyres has already been rolled out of the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

Maxxis India is targeting to capture a market share of at least 15% of India’s two-wheeler tyre market by 2023. Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, the product portfolio from the Sanand facility will be exported to South Asia, and will further expand to Africa and Middle East countries in the coming years. The company also has plans to set up 5 more plants in India which will also cater to the 4-wheeler tyres market.

Commenting on the association, Chun-Hsuan Liu, Plant Head, Maxxis India said that is indeed a great moment for the company as it continues on fulfilling India growth targets. It is a big step towards realising Maxxis' vision of capturing 15% of India’s 2-wheeler tyre market by 2023. It demonstrates the brand's technological prowess and the ability to offer high-quality products. This association will be pivotal to the company's overall growth and help us achieve the target to triple our production volume in FY19.

He added that Maxxis has set high standards in providing benchmarked product quality and customer service, globally and India is no exception. The Sanand facility is equipped with technologies of the future that enable the brand to produce world-class quality products.