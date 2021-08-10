Maxxis launches new motorcycle tyre range: Fit for Yamaha R15 to Bajaj Pulsar 220

he Maxxis M6311/M6312 launched under the MAXXCEED series are tubeless tyres currently available for the replacement market across two-wheeler line-ups like Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache, Yamaha R15, Yamaha FZ, Honda Hornet and more

Maxxis India today introduced a new range of tyres for the sports segment for motorcycles. The Maxxis M6311/M6312 launched under the MAXXCEED series are tubeless tyres currently available for the replacement market across two-wheeler line-ups like Bajaj Pulsar (150,160, 180, 200, 220), TVS Apache (160, 180, 200), Yamaha R15, Yamaha FZ, Honda Hornet and many more. Other patterns under MAXXCEED series are under production, will be launched soon.

Maxxis states that the tyres offer greater surface contact area with optimal structural rigidity which gives better control and stability while riding at higher speed. Its curvilinear design becomes friendly and helps in cornering on wet roads.

The custom designed zigzag pattern on alternate lugs relieves the stress upon tyres resulting in reduced shape distortion, improved performance and enhance the tyre’s total life.

The M6311/M6312 is supported by the industry-best 5+1 unconditional warranty with Maxxis 2-wheeler tyres. This unconditional warranty is a no-questions-asked offer that applies to all unserviceable and unrepairable tyres.

The closed grooves at the shoulder of Maxxis M6311/M6312 minimise the chances of cracking by providing additional support and resistance to the wear and tear forces. The tyres are available pan India across all Maxxis dealer outlets.

This new range of tyres marks Maxxis commitment to the India market and will bring out the zeal and fervour amongst those who long for performance. We have engineered these tyres exclusively for the sports segment that gives the right thrust as well keeps them in control while unlocking the performance of their vehicle, Chu Tsang Chih (Kurachi), Director, Maxxis India, said.

