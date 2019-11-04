Mavox Hull open-face helmet launched: Price, features, availability and more

Mavox Helmets, a part of the Sandhar-Amkin Industries group has launched its new Mavox Hull open-faced helmets. Earlier this year, Mavox had launched its full face helmets - OX and FX. Mavox caters to the budget-end helmet users and hence the Hull open-face helmet price starts from Rs 895. Mavox says that the requirement for ISI-certified helmets have gone up significantly and hence the company is making sure that their products reach the customer on time. Speaking of which, not only is this product available at stores but also is available at e-commerce websites.

Mavox sells this helmet both for men and women. There are three sizes available - 560mm, 580mm and 600mm. The weight of the helmet is only 850gm. One can opt for both matte and other colours for these helmets. The helmet has features like a detachable washable premium lycra harness, rear vents and a long scratch-resistant visor. These helmets, the company claims are made according to the new ISI standards.

Commenting on the announcement, Ayyushman Mehta, managing director, Mavox Helmets, Sandhar Amkin Industries Pvt. Ltd. said, “The New Motor Vehicle Act 2019 and the proposed initiative by the Government to ban the helmets which do not comply with the ISI certification, is a welcome move. The crux here is that people who relied on poor quality roadside helmets are now looking for alternatives that offer better safety at the right price. And hence, with our “Hull series” we aim to deliver the desired satisfaction to the Indian consumers who are looking for safe, stylish yet accessible helmets.”

Most of the helmets sold these days are ISI-certified. The government was bullish on international-spec helmets for sometime. However, it seems that they have relaxed the norms. Superbike showrooms which earlier had to stop selling international brands have now started keeping a stock of the same again.