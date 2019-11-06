Now beat pollution with this helmet! Mavox FX30 with charcoal filter for less than Rs 2,600

Delhi recently recorded the most startling AQI level of 623 on 4 November. AQI is an index that measures pollution levels in the air we breathe and for perspective on how bad the situation got in Delhi, an AQI of 0-50 is good air quality and on the other end of the spectrum - 301-500 is considered hazardous. The government has been scrambling for measures like 'odd-even' to beat the situation. Two-wheeler riders are particularly exposed more compared to car passengers, especially those who have an air filter in the car. The only line of defence is the helmet against head injuries and bad air as well. So, why not add an air filter to the helmet itself? Mavox Helmets had an epiphany.

The manufacturer today launched a new series of helmets that come with an activated carbon air filter. Mavox says that the new helmet can filter the polluted air by up to 93%. The Mavox helmets with air filters will be available at helmet dealerships and online portals like Amazon and Flipkart.

Activated Carbon, also known as ‘Activated Charcoal’ is charcoal treated with oxygen to open pores of carbon atoms which help it in absorbing certain airborne particles as well as harmful chemicals and gases which leads to poor air quality.

The manufacturer says that the Mavox FX30 Max helmet's carbon filter attracts the air pollutants and traps them from returning back to the air, resulting in cleaner air to breathe in.

Another feature of the Activated Carbon Filter Mavox FX 30 Helmets is that post heavy usage, one can take out the air filter to wash out the dust captured by the filter. Available in two trims, FX30 MAX (Mono) is priced at Rs 2,565 and FX30 MAX D1P (Graphical) is priced at Rs 2,999.

“Mavox FX30 is specifically designed for frequent riders with optimum focus on their health. With the current air quality worsening, our helmets provide end-to-end safety of our riders not just physically but also from the toxic pollutants present in the air. The Activated Carbon filters present in the helmet ensures safety from air pollutants up to 93%,” Ayyushman Mehta, Managing Director, Sandhar Amkin Industries Pvt. Ltd, said.