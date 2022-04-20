MatterEnergy 1.0 liquid-cooled EV battery pack launched: Electric Motorcycle Coming Soon

Matter has launched its MatterEnergy 1.0 liquid-cooled EV battery pack in India. The company is also planning to launch its first electric motorcycle in the country in the third quarter of CY 2022.

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based technology innovation start-up focused on creating futuristic sustainable solutions, has unveiled its new MatterEnergy 1.0 battery pack for electric two-wheelers. The company says that its battery pack has been developed keeping Indian environmental and usage conditions in mind. We also got a chance to interact with Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO of Matter, to know more about the company’s future plans.

Matter says that it has developed this battery pack with future mobility in mind, enabling greater range while guaranteeing vehicle safety. The MatterEnergy 1.0 battery pack comes with unique characteristics such as a smart battery management system and an Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (IITMS). The IITMS uses an active liquid cooling system that makes it the first electric two-wheeler battery pack in India to come with this tech.

Matter claims to have prioritized the safety, battery life, and performance of the battery pack. Moreover, the battery casing is built of lightweight metal which is said to be thermally conductive when compared to other materials. The MatterEnergy 1.0 battery packs a high power density and is also IP67 waterproof rated. Its super smart BMS is said to offer optimal system efficiency, security, and reliability while the sensor systems guarantee optimal battery performance.

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO, Matter

Commenting on the unveil, Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO, Matter, said, “As the safety and performance of battery-powered electric vehicles are integral to their viability and acceptability, Matter has developed a highly purpose-built battery pack that will meet the needs of the E2w industry. For electric vehicles to become mainstream it is pivotal that we focus on the product development cycle that is simulation intensive, thoroughly tested, and validated for reliability and safety.”

He added, “This approach is very important to be considered while designing and developing the battery pack. Matter Energy 1.0, a breakthrough futuristic battery pack is fully charged and ready to power the EV 2W landscape in India.” It is worth mentioning that the company recently revealed its MatterDrive 1.0 electric motor too with IITMS. In an interaction with Express Drives, Mohal Lalbhai revealed that the company is planning to launch its first electric motorcycle in the third quarter of CY 2022. However, the company will share more details about it in the coming months.

