Matter Energy unveils electric motorcycle with manual gearbox, claims 150km range

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based tech startup, unveiled its first electric motorcycle in India. This motorcycle will be manufactured in the company’s facility in Ahmedabad and will be available across the major cities in India, a statement from the company said.



The electric motorbike features a 4-speed gearbox and gets a dual-channel ABS. Further, it gets a 5 kWh power pack, which comprises an integrated battery pack, the Battery Management System (BMS), the Drive Train Unit (DTU), power conversion modules and protection system.

The power pack uses the active liquid cooling technology that ensures the optimum performance of all constituents of the pack.



On the powertrain front, the e-bike gets a system that combines an electric motor with the manual gearbox. The 10.5kW electric motor churns out 520 Nm of peak torque.



Further, the motorbike supports both standard and fast charging through a common connector. The vehicle is equipped with a standard on-board 1 kW charger which offers the flexibility and convenience of charging the vehicle at any 5A household socket. The company has claimed that the bike, once charged fully, can clock around 125-150 kms.



The bike can be juiced fully in five hours and also gets an overcharge protection system as well.



The touch enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster (VIC), powered by an processor, 4G connectivity and Android software, runs the intuitive UI that provides the rider with all the information they need: speed, gear position, riding mode, navigation, media, call control and other smart features.

Founder and Group CEO, Mohal Lalbhai said, “Our vision has motivated us to challenge the status quo, remain persistent and resilient towards the goal, and walk a difficult path with agility. Today we accelerate India’s journey to electrification as India rides on motorbikes.”