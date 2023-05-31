Matter Aera to get a Rs 30,000 price hike from June 6: Avail benefits now

The Matter Aera electric motorcycle will get a Rs 30,000 price hike from June 6, 2023. This EV maker has also announced several limited-period benefits of up to Rs 50,000.

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced a price hike for its e-motorcycles. The Matter Aera electric motorcycle was launched in India in March this year at a starting price of Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom. However, due to the reduction in FAME 2 subsidy from the central government, the company will be increasing the prices of its products next month.

Matter Aera: New vs old price list

Matter Aera variant New price Old price Difference Aera 5000 Rs 1.74 lakh Rs 1.44 lakh Rs 30,000 Aera 5000+ Rs 1.84 lakh Rs 1.54 lakh Rs 30,000

Matter is offering the Aera in two variants: 5000 and 5000+. The company will be increasing the prices of these electric motorcycles from June 6 owing to the reduction in FAME 2 subsidies. As per Matter, the prospective customers who will pre-book the Aera by June 5 will be able to get the product at the launch price along with a complimentary care package worth Rs 20,000.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

Matter Aera: Battery, range and performance

The Matter Aera gets a liquid-cooled 5 kWh battery and is claimed to offer a range of 125 km on a single charge. It has a peak power output of 10.5 kW (14 bhp) and is the first electric bike to get a 4-speed manual gearbox. The company is also providing a 3-year warranty for the battery pack and the motorcycle.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Ultraviolette F77 Review:

Matter Aera: Availability and rivals

Pre-bookings for the Matter Aera are already open. One can book it for a token amount of Rs 2,000 by visiting the company’s official website or on Flipkart / OtoCapital. The deliveries of the Matter Aera will begin in September this year. It doesn’t have any direct rivals but indirectly will take on the likes of the Ather 450X, Simple One, Ola S1 Pro, etc.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.