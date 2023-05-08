Matter Aera pre-bookings to begin on May 17 across 25 cities

Matter has announced the pre-booking window for the Aera motorcycle, which is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh onwards ex-showroom.

Matter, the electric mobility start-up, has made the pre-booking announcement for the Aera electric motorcycle. The pre-booking window will open on May 17, 2023, across 25 cities and districts within India.

These 25 cities and districts include Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Krishna, Bengaluru, Mysore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Mumbai, Navi-Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Nagpur, Nasik, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Jaipur, Indore, Delhi NCR, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Guwahati, Kamrup, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, and Kordha.

Consumers can pre-book the Aera on Matter’s website, Flipkart, or OTO. The Matter Aera, India’s first geared electric motorbike, starts with a pre-registration price of Rs 1.44 lakh. Customers can pre-book the Aera 5000 and Aera 5000+ models. There will be a special early bird price offer for pre-booking Aera.

The Matter Aera is equipped with a 4-speed gearbox mated to a liquid-cooled 5kWh battery pack that can help the motorcycle accelerate from 0 to 60kmph in under 6 seconds. The Area, on a full charge, offers a range of 125km and can be charged with a 5-amp onboard charging system.

The Area features telescopic front forks, disc brakes, a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with phone connectivity, and a traditional motorcycle clutch and gearbox. Matter says that the touchscreen cluster becomes non-responsive to touch controls once the e-motorcycle starts moving, a safety feature.

Mohal Lalbhai, Group CEO and Founder, Matter, said, “The day is near when motorbikers in India will be making a sustainable move on two wheels with India’s 22nd-century motorbike, relishing the true spirit of biking. We welcome all motorbikers to pre-book the Aera on the Matter website or through our partners Flipkart and OTO and take the big step into the future.”