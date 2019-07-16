Massive discounts of upto Rs 5.63 lakh on BMW Motorrad bikes including F850GS

Its the month of discounts it seems as, after Triumph Motorcycles and Harley Davidson, a BMW Motorrad dealer in Mumbai is offering massive discounts on its motorcycles. However, before you get excited, let us tell you there is a catch here. The said discount is applicable only on the demo bikes. These motorcycles are unregistered and hence, the prospective buyers can get these bikes registered as the first owners. The discount is being offered on the 2017 BMW S1000RR, R1250GS, F850GS and F750GS.

The lowest discount of Rs 2.79 lakh is offered on the BMW R1250GS. On the other hand, the maximum discount is offered on the 2017 BMW S1000RR as one can save a whopping Rs 5.63 lakh on the said model. The said discounts are applicable on the on-road price of the motorcycles. That being said, the 2017 BMW S1000RR that used to cost Rs 27.17 lakh can now be yours for Rs 21.54 lakh. Talking of the BMW F850GS, one can make savings of almost Rs 3 lakh while buying the said model, which is quite a lot. Compared to its previous on-road price of Rs 19.69 lakh, the motorcycle is now available at Rs 16.68 lakh.

The F750GS can be had with a discount of Rs 2.89 lakh as the motorcycle is now available for an on-road price of Rs 18.20 lakh. The massive discount on 2017 BMW S1000RR is because of the fact that the all-new 2018 model has been launched in India a few days back. The motorcycle was launched at a starting price of Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it offers great value for money. The new 2018 BMW S1000RR offers a perfect blend of performance and practicality and is one of the best litre-class supersports that you can buy in India at present.

