Massive discount on Triumph Street Triple RS: Free Arrow exhaust too!

Triumph Motorcycles dealers across India are offering some attractive discounts on the purchase of the Street Triple RS. The company is offering a free Arrow exhaust worth Rs 59,000 on the purchase of the motorcycle along with discount vouchers worth Rs 1 lakh. These vouchers can be redeemed against Triumph's official accessories and merchandise. In case you are planning to buy the Triumph Street Triple RS and wish to avail these benefits, you will need to be a bit quick as these offers are only valid till the end of this month. One prime reason behind these offers is that the company recently introduced the Street Triple RS and the same is expected to land on India soil in the coming months. That said, in order to clear the existing stocks faster, Triumph is passing these benefits to the customers.

In order to be precise, the new model is expected to be launched in India sometime towards mid-2020. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS will most likely be launched at a premium over the price of the existing model that currently retails at Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model gets comprehensive updates over the previous one. Aesthetically, the 2020 Triumph Street triple RS gets a meaner looking front section along with a stronger mid-range. Moreover, the new model also uses a different exhaust that includes two catalytic converters and these are responsible for lessening up the emissions and also better the exhaust flow.

The coloured instrument cluster on the new Triumph Street Triple RS now gets four different display styles that come in four different colours schemes. As an add on, the screen is now adjustable to let the taller riders adjust it as per their convenience. The unit now supports Bluetooth connectivity, turn by turn navigation and comes with GoPro camera control as well. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.