Massive discount on BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Anniversary edition: But here’s a catch!

The limited-edition Harley-Davidson Street 750 was launched in India in August 2019 and was costlier than the standard BS4 model by Rs 13,000.

Updated: April 16, 2020 7:49:06 PM

The BS6 compliant Harley-Davidson Street 750 10th Anniversary limited edition is now available for a price of Rs 4.75 lakh. That said, the bike is being offered currently with a flat discount of Rs 72,000. The launch price of the Harley-Davidson Street 750 10th Anniversary limited edition was Rs 5.47 lakh. A dealer in Maharashtra named Seven Islands Harley-Davidson is offering the said discounts. When Express Drives approached them for more details, he told us that customers can book the said Harley-Davidson Street 750 limited edition at a minimum token amount of Rs 30,000. He also said that the bike would be delivered to the customers at least 10 to 12 days after the lockdown ends. The limited-edition Street 750 was launched in India in August 2019 and was costlier than the standard BS4 model by Rs 13,000.

With the new special edition model, Harley-Davidson celebrates 10 years of its existence in India. The limited-edition model, as the name suggests, is limited to just 300 units and gets special decals that make it look quite different compared to the standard model. The 749cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine on this one is good for producing a maximum torque output of 60Nm. The latest announcement makes for one of the first discounts offered on a BS6 motorcycle in India.

Harley-Davidson has recently announced its BS6 product portfolio for the Indian market. The company’s BS6 range starts with the Street 750 that is priced at Rs 5.34 lakh. The said series of bikes ends with the Fatboy Special that is available for a price of Rs 20.10 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. All said, in case you are thinking of bringing home a Harley-Davidson Street 750, now can be the best time for you to save some cash and at the same time, get a BS6 model.

Disclaimer – After we spoke to some of the Harley-Davidson dealers across India, it seems like the said discount is available with Seven Islands Harley-Davidson only in Maharashtra and hence, looks like a dealer-level discount. That said, we advise you to contact your nearest Harley-Davidson dealership for better clarity on the discount in your area.

