Massive discounts on BS4 scooters, bikes: KTM 790 Duke on sale for a steal

Mass-market makers are doling out a Rs 5,000 discount while there is also a Rs 4 lakh discount on the higher capacity motorcycles in India

You’re going to read this time and again! Not only here but in various portals as well. There are huge discounts going on BS4 motorcycle stocks. Some manufacturers are even giving a discount on their existing BS6 stock. Yes, the industry doldrums seem to be there, still. Take a look at the big discounts that are there just for you. Only for a couple of days or specifically by the end of this week.

KTM

KTM did a wise thing by introducing its BS6 stock well in advance and reducing the inventory of the BS4 models. Very few dealers have got BS4 motorcycles with them. A 200 Duke was going for a Rs 6,000 discount at a Mumbai showroom. The dealer had only four of them in stock. At the same time, the RC125 is available for Rs 4,000 less. However, the steal of the deal is the KTM 790 Duke. The naked motorcycle was priced at Rs 8.63 lakh when it was launched a few months ago. Now, dealerships are offering a mammoth discount which brings the ex-showroom price of the bike to Rs 6 lakh. The on-road price is slightly above Rs 7 lakh. Hurry, hurry. Only very few of the 100 allotted motorcycles are available.

Bajaj

If you happen to find a CT100 BS4, chances are that the dealer might offer you a Rs 2,000 discount. We couldn’t find any other Bajaj dealership that had a stock of BS4 vehicles. Another Delhi dealership had a discount of Rs 5,000 on a Pulsar 180F.

Honda

The Honda dealerships are ready to sell the BS4 Activa 5g for a lower asking price. The discounts include up to Rs 6,000 off and then there are various other schemes too. Honda is also offering the same benefits to the CB Shine. One Mumbai dealership had the CBR 250R, manufactured in 2019, going for a Rs 15,000 discount. A lone unit was available and the dealer seemed a bit more eager to sell it off. Other Honda big bikes which are slow movers have got discounts on them as well. The CB300R is now available for Rs 5,000 less. This price still doesn’t cut the mustard for us as the motorcycle seems a bit expensive. Imagine the price post BS6.

At the same time, the bigger CB has a huge Rs 2 lakh discount. This naked motorcycle makes 146hp of power and is quite the pocket rocket. However, only Honda Big World dealerships will have these motorcycles on sale and chances are that you may find an early-2019 or late 2018 model.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki has got a huge line-up of BS4 motorcycles in its kitty. However, the Mumbai dealership confirmed that only the Ninja 1000 is available at a discount now of Rs 1.5 lakh on on-road passing. They have got only two bikes with them now and if you haggle, chances are that you may get an even better deal. Other BS4 motorcycles have been sold off.

Yamaha

A Noida dealer said that he has a few Salutos available. These are going for a good Rs 8,000 discount. Very few dealerships had the 110cc Alpha and Fascinos. The Ray dispatches stopped late last year. These dealers are giving a Rs 3,000 discount on these scooters.

TVS

A Noida TVS dealer is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 on the Star City as well as the new Apache RTR 160. There are no RR310s available and there is also a knock off on the NTorqs to the tune of Rs 4,000.

Hero MotoCorp

The Hero MotoCorp scooters are slow sellers and this is evident from the fact that they have two-wheelers from 2018 still in stock. While the discount a few days ago was just Rs 5,000, it has now increased to Rs 8,000. Yes, desperate times call for these measures. Few of the Splendors and other HF models are there on rebate too. The amount is Rs 6,000.

Suzuki

Suzuki dealerships have liquidated their BS4 stocks well ahead of the deadline. However, only a few Gixxer SF250 units are available now and these are going for a Rs 12,000 discount at few places while others (Mumbai) seem to offer a bigger Rs 20,000 off. No big BS4 bikes are available.

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad seems to have trouble liquidating its BS4 stock. Dealers have reported that they have got certain units of the G310GS as well as the G310R. Around Rs 50,000 discount is being offered in a few dealerships. Some other cities are giving a high Rs 70,000 discount as well. The big bikes too have discounts on them, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to a whopping Rs 4 lakh.

