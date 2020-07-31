Massive back shields on bike taxi service to prevent Covid-19 is an attention magnet

Rapido says that it is bearing the cost of installation and providing it free of cost to their Captains. The company tested the said shields in multiple cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, etc. with around 800 Captains wearing the shield and completing rides.

Rapido bike taxi recently announced the introduction of ‘Rapido Back Shields’ as an additional safety measure for its Captains (driver partners) and customers. The Rapido Back Shields aims at further increasing the safety factor of using bike taxi during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The said shield weighs around 400 gms and is worn by the Captain during rides. It basically prevents any contact from the customer on the pillion seat. The Rapido Shield is a lightweight, PVC board that is attached to the Captain’s back like a rucksack. The shield covers the Captain’s body and makes for a considerable distance between the rider and the captain. Rapido only is bearing the cost of installation and providing it free of cost to their Captains. Rapido says that it has tested the said shields in multiple cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, etc. with almost 800 Captains wearing the shield and completing rides.

The company says that the test run included testing the aerodynamics of various materials to build a shield with the right size and quality that is not only compact and comfortable for the rider but also minimises touchpoints for the customers during the rides. Speaking the new initiative, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido said that the safety of the customers is of prime concern to the brand and Rapido wants them to feel safe and assured whenever they use Rapido. He added that from using masks, sanitisers and ensuring regular checks of Captains, Rapido has now worked on an innovative back shield that will act as a protective gear that will further increase the safety of Rapido rides.

Rapido earlier launched a comprehensive set of safety measures since Unlock 1.0 including requesting customers to carry their own helmets along with new policy support where the company provides free cancellation of a ride if Captains or customers are without a mask. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t.

