Motorcycle with Maruti 800 engine made by students: 200 kmph ‘Dracula S-800’

Custom-built Dracula S-800 cruiser-style motorcycle was worked upon by two friends Davinder Singh (20) and Harsimran Singh (18) of Gehlran village in Bhogpur, Punjab.

Out of those who do appreciate the thrill of two wheels in India, a lot many consider large cruisers with large displacement engines the epitome of motorcycling. No wonder Harley-Davidsons and chopper-style motorcycles are loved plenty. But to actually own one of these is to spend a large chunk of money and isn’t really within the reach of the majority. So, two young lads in Punjab took matters in their own hands to built themselves a big cruiser at home. They called it the Dracula S-800 which it seems doesn’t just have teeth to show but also to bite.

The motorcycle you see in pictures here has been built from the ground up by 18- and 20-year-old Davinder Singh and Harsimran Singh from Gehlran village in Bhogpur. The duo spent about one month, spending some Rs 2 lakh on the project.

The biggest highlight here is the engine that comes from a Maruti 800, along with the differential. The Singh duo used parts and components from various vehicles for the Dracula. For example, the frame, brakes, suspension, handlebar, and more come from a Bajaj Pulsar 220, chainset from a Royal Enfield Bullet, and indicators from a KTM. According to the two, the Dracula will do speeds of up to 200-220 km/h if given enough space to stretch its legs.

Also read: Home-made motorcycles with car engines: Desi jugaad of Maruti 800 engine on two wheels

Davinder and Harsimran both attend different engineering colleges but it was the common love for motorcycles that brought them together and has now resulted in homemade motorcycle, which quite frankly appears to be a great effort for the very first attempt at bike building.

Any sort of vehicular modification is banned in India but has a flourishing market internationally. That, however, does not stop bike builders in India from holding back from creativity. This is not the first time a motorcycle has been powered by a Maruti 800’s engine – click the link above for more examples. Davinder and Harsimran may not be able to take the Dracula S-800 for a spin on highways but it surely a project they can learn from and have even more finesse in their next build.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.