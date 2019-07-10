Markus Braunsperger steps down as Hero MotoCorp CTO, Vikram Kasbekar takes over

India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has recently announced some major organisational changes, with Vikram Kasbekar taking over as new chief technology officer (CTO). Kasbekar replaces Markus Braunsperger, who is now relocating to Europe after the completion of his five-year tenure in the company, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. Kasbekar, who is currently the Executive Director Operations (Plants), will be in-charge of the company's Jaipur-based Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT). Hero MotoCorp said in a press statement that a process has already been initiated to identify a suitable candidate to be in line to take over as CTO in due course.

The two-wheeler giant also appointed Rajat Bhargava as head of emerging mobility business unit. Hero MotoCorp has created the unit to give the momentum to new mobility trends such as electric vehicles (EVs). Both Kasbekar and Bhargava will continue to report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, the company said.

Bhargava is currently the head of Corporate Strategy and Performance Transformation and is also head of global business. Braunsperger, who led CIT from its days of inception, has been credited with giving shape to the research and development set-up at Hero MotoCorp, forming a global team of engineers and automotive experts drawn from different parts of the world. Under his leadership, Hero launched close to 40 new models and variants including a series of premium two-wheelers, including the XPulse range motorcycles, the Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 scooters. He also led the company in the transition from BS-III to BS-IV earlier and to BS-VI now. Braunsperger also played a key role in setting up Hero Tech Centre in Germany and giving Hero MotoSports a major boost, the company said in a press statement.

