Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here’s why they are important

Keeping the engine in its peak health, dissipating heat, and also ensuring lower friction for smoother operation of the motor are some of the duties of the oil. While cars like Skoda Rapid have longer intervals, the Maruti S-Cross has a shorter one. Smae with bikes from Hero that have a shorter oil drain interval while those like the Triumph Tiger can go on longer.

By:September 25, 2020 3:55 PM

What’s the first thing you do after you buy a car or a motorcycle? I for one will want to ride or drive the vehicle, understand how well it gels with my characteristics. The idea of checking the owner’s manual is mostly lost unless I find some feature which I can’t understand. I am referring to 2006, the last time I bought a new bike. Times have moved and the user manual has been relegated to the coffins ever since “google kar le” has taken over. However, the user manual whether in digital or paper form tells you a lot on how to maintain your two or four-wheeler. For example, the first oil change or when to replace the filters and so on. While this is an exhaustive topic, for today I will be telling why exactly is an engine oil change the most important aspect of vehicle maintenance.

When you bring home a new bike (taking this for the sake of reference. Applies to a car as well), the engine is nouveau. This means a few components inside the engine, along with other parts like brakes, tyres are yet to bed in. During this period, while you are riding, the components start to mesh and then settle into a rhythm. In this timeframe, small metal bits from the engine sleeves or piston, due to friction, mix with the engine oil. These metal shavings might just enter the oil reservoir, if not flushed, and cause damage in the long run. This is precisely why the manufacturer recommends that you change the engine oil within 500km (depends on the company) or 30 days.

The oil lubricates the engine parts, thereby allowing them to work with minimum friction. At the same time, the heat accumulating in the engine compartment due to the innumerable combustion cycles is carried away by the oil, thereby helping the engine maintain an optimum temperature. Imagine the amount of work that litre or two of oil has to do to keep your bike running smoothly. In the course of time, the oil wears out and thereby is rendered less effective at its aforementioned tasks. This is where the oil needs to be changed. Ideally, if the manufacturer says that the oil has to be replaced at 2,000km, try and get it done at 1,800km.

If your bike is under warranty, never overshoot the oil replacement interval. If you do, then the warranty will be void. At the same time if your bike has an oil filter, get it replaced during the oil change as well. Remember this, a healthy motorcycle will perform at its optimum best and give unending smiles to the rider.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

MG Gloster bookings start: BMW, Volvo-like features in Toyota Fortuner rival

MG Gloster bookings start: BMW, Volvo-like features in Toyota Fortuner rival

Govt extends validity of FAME II certification for all approved electric vehicles by three months

Govt extends validity of FAME II certification for all approved electric vehicles by three months

Off-road oriented SUVs launching in Oct 2020: Mahindra Thar, LR Defender, MG Gloster and more

Off-road oriented SUVs launching in Oct 2020: Mahindra Thar, LR Defender, MG Gloster and more

Honda's upcoming Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser might be named 'Highness', here's why!

Honda's upcoming Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser might be named 'Highness', here's why!

Own a Maruti Suzuki without buying it: Maruti begins car leasing in these cities

Own a Maruti Suzuki without buying it: Maruti begins car leasing in these cities

MG Hector Plus video review: Price, specs, features

MG Hector Plus video review: Price, specs, features

Video: Honda teases likely Royal Enfield-rival, launch on 30th September

Video: Honda teases likely Royal Enfield-rival, launch on 30th September

Volkswagen ID.4 unveiled: 520km range electric SUV India-bound

Volkswagen ID.4 unveiled: 520km range electric SUV India-bound

Honda Cars launches virtual showroom: 360-degree views, interactive features and more

Honda Cars launches virtual showroom: 360-degree views, interactive features and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Differences in variants, price explained

Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Differences in variants, price explained