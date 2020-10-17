Make your own motorcycle: Royal Enfield launches ‘Make-It-Yours’ for Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650

Enabled via an app-based 3D configurator, MiY will allow consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalisation options, with a choice of colours, trims and graphics, as also accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking.

Most Royal Enfield motorcycles have an old-school, simple design that makes them the ideal canvas for customisation. In fact, for decades, riding enthusiasts have personalised and customised these motorcycles as a means of self-expression. Taking this trend ahead, Royal Enfield this week started a motorcycle personalisation service called Make-It-Yours, or MiY. Consumers can now choose to personalise their motorcycles at the time of purchase, and “truly make their own motorcycle.” Enabled via an app-based 3D configurator, MiY will allow consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalisation options, with a choice of colours, trims and graphics, as also accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking. Once customers place the booking via the app, they will also get visibility of delivery timeline of their motorcycle.

This configurator, Royal Enfield said, has started on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “Motorcycles are as unique as the individuals riding these, and avid motorcyclists consider their machines to be an extension of their personality. With MiY, customers will have a ‘little bit of them’ built into the motorcycle, and depending on the level of personalisation, motorcycles will be custom-made as per consumer specifications, in 24-48 hours, at our manufacturing plant in Chennai. We will be rolling out MiY for all motorcycles, across all stores, in a phased manner. All new motorcycle models from Royal Enfield, from here on, will come with the MiY feature.”

In the first phase, MiY with the 3D configurator will be rolled on the Royal Enfield app, the website, and through over 320 company stores across the country. While it has started with two (Interceptor and Continental GT), the MiY suite will be rolled out for all Royal Enfield motorcycles in a phased manner.

