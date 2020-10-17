Make your own motorcycle: Royal Enfield launches ‘Make-It-Yours’ for Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650

Enabled via an app-based 3D configurator, MiY will allow consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalisation options, with a choice of colours, trims and graphics, as also accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking.

By:October 17, 2020 10:54 AM
Royal Enfield announces local assembly unit in argentina, First motorcycle assembly unit to produce royal enfiled motorcycles outside India

Most Royal Enfield motorcycles have an old-school, simple design that makes them the ideal canvas for customisation. In fact, for decades, riding enthusiasts have personalised and customised these motorcycles as a means of self-expression. Taking this trend ahead, Royal Enfield this week started a motorcycle personalisation service called Make-It-Yours, or MiY. Consumers can now choose to personalise their motorcycles at the time of purchase, and “truly make their own motorcycle.” Enabled via an app-based 3D configurator, MiY will allow consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalisation options, with a choice of colours, trims and graphics, as also accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking. Once customers place the booking via the app, they will also get visibility of delivery timeline of their motorcycle.

This configurator, Royal Enfield said, has started on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “Motorcycles are as unique as the individuals riding these, and avid motorcyclists consider their machines to be an extension of their personality. With MiY, customers will have a ‘little bit of them’ built into the motorcycle, and depending on the level of personalisation, motorcycles will be custom-made as per consumer specifications, in 24-48 hours, at our manufacturing plant in Chennai. We will be rolling out MiY for all motorcycles, across all stores, in a phased manner. All new motorcycle models from Royal Enfield, from here on, will come with the MiY feature.”

In the first phase, MiY with the 3D configurator will be rolled on the Royal Enfield app, the website, and through over 320 company stores across the country. While it has started with two (Interceptor and Continental GT), the MiY suite will be rolled out for all Royal Enfield motorcycles in a phased manner.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants