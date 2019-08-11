Maintaining Royal Enfield Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird now gets cheaper, here’s how

Royal Enfield has recently announced a new initiative under which owning the brand's motorcycles will become cheaper. The company stated that it will initiate the use of new processes and technology in order to bring down ownership costs. The new set of initiatives will now extend the service interval of Royal Enfield motorcycles from the current three month/3,000 km interval to six months/5,000km. Moreover, the company also announced that the oil change interval has now been extended to 12 months/10,000 km from the current interval of 6 months/5,000 km. The latest initiative also involves the use of a new mix of semi-synthetic oil.

The latest initiative by Royal Enfield not only aims to bring down the number of times your bike has to visit the service center but also claims to reduce the total ownership cost by almost 40 percent over a period of three years. The new initiative, however, is not applicable to all Royal Enfield models and hence, only owners of the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird can benefit from the same. That said, the new initiative won't work for models like the Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and Continental 650.

In other news, Royal Enfield has recently launched the new Bullet 350X and Bullet 350X ES models in India. The two motorcycles aim to make Royal Enfield more accessible to the masses as these are the company's most affordable models for the Indian market. While the 350X can now be yours for a price of Rs 1.12 lakh, the Bullet 350X ES will set you back by Rs 1.26 lakh. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. Mechanically, the newly launched Bullet 350X and Bullet 350X ES are the same as the standard Bullet 350 models that continue to remain on sale alongside. While the sales by the company have been on a decline in recent times, the 650 twins continue to set the sales charts on fire.

