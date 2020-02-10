Mahle develops low-cost IPM motor for two and three-wheelers in India

Mahle, a global supplier and development partner to the automotive industry, has introduced a low voltage IPM Motor designed to operate on a variety of small electric vehicles, especially electric 2- and 3-wheelers. MAHLE recently increased its stake in its former 50:50 Joint Venture MAHLE Electric Drives India (MEDI) to 90 per cent. MEDI is a developer and supplier of various e-mobility products.

Raj Kalra, President MAHLE India, said: “Sensing the opportunities in the electric vehicle market in India we have planned local production of electric drive systems here. The IPM Motors, for example, are greener products for the two-wheeler industry. They show 93 per cent system efficiency, are low on EMC emissions and are resistant to on-road environmental conditions”.

Martin Wellhoeffer, Corporate Executive Vice President Sales and Application Engineering at MAHLE said: “We are Bharat Stage 6 ready and well prepared for future mobility with our dual company strategy. We are developing new solutions in the field of electric mobility. At the same time, we’re improving the internal combustion engine. This will allow us a smooth transition in a world with changing mobility”.

Mahle has diversified its business to cater to all segments in the industry – 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, light vehicles, medium or heavy-duty commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles. MAHLE has started increasing its footprints in the segment of e-mobility aggressively during the last years by localizing mechatronics products as well as power electronics.

Wellhoeffer further added “MAHLE has been a regular exhibitor in Auto Expo. Not only does this indicate how important the Indian market is for MAHLE, but it also reflects on MAHLE’s commitment towards its customers in India”.