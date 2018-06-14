Mahindra Mojo XT300 launched in new blue colour: Black shade now limited to customer demand

Mahindra Mojo XT300 has received a new dual tone colour option of blue and white and the company has started dispatching the same to the dealerships. Interestingly, the company has removed the black colour of the Mojo XT300 from its official website. Dealer sources of Express Drives have informed that the said colour has not been shelved permanently and it is being rolled out as per the demand. The price of the new shade of Mahindra Mojo XT300 remains unchanged at Rs 1.79 lakh.

Powering the Mahindra Mojo XT300 is a 295cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 27 bhp and 30 Nm. The Mahindra Mojo XT300 gets its stopping power with the help of a 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. An Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) is not offered with the motorcycle even as optional. The suspension system of the Mahindra Mojo XT300 comprises of upside-down forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear.

Mahindra Mojo has not been able to do wonders for the manufacturer and its sales had been a cause of concern for the brand consistently. In order to be specific, the company managed to sell just 41 units of Mojo in the month of April 2018. With a hope to see better sales numbers, Mahindra two-wheelers launched a more affordable version of the Mojo a few months back naming it as Mojo UT300. The cheaper version ditches multiple elements in order to keep the cost in check. For instance, the inverted forks gave way to conventional telescopic units, fuel injection got replaced by a carburetor and one exhaust unit was sacrificed out of the two that come on the XT300. The Mojo UT300 can be yours for a price of Rs 1.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).