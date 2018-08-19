Mahindra owned Peugeot launches three-wheeled scooter in China: Does India deserve this?

Mahindra-owned Peugeot has launched the Metropolis three-wheeled scooter in China. The key visual highlight of the Peugeot Metropolis is the generous proportions that give it a solid road presence. The large apron up front gets twin headlamps and above it is a windscreen with a Peugeot logo. What sets apart the Metropolis from the rest is, of course, the three wheels that make it look more intimidating and unique than conventional maxi scooters. The Peugeot Metropolis gets power from a 400cc PowerMotion LFE engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 35 bhp and 38 Nm. The engine is mated to an automatic gearbox. The braking system on the Peugeot Metropolis has been developed jointly by Continental and Nissin and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard.

Another prime highlight of the Peugeot Metropolis is that the hazard lights blink automatically under emergency braking. With that being said, the Metropolis is the first scooter in the world to come with such feature. The Peugeot Metropolis gets a switchable traction control for added safety and convenience. Moreover, the Metropolis gets two riding modes namely Urban and Sport so that the rider can adjust the riding characteristics of the scooter as per his or her requirements.

The Peugeot Metropolis aims at long distance touring and it has been fitted with wide and dual seats that favour the same. The scooter also gets a USB charging facility so that your smartphone never runs out of juice during long rides. There is no word currently on the launch of Peugeot Metropolis in India and it is quite unlikely that we get to see it here anytime soon.

With the recently launched Suzuki Burgman Street, the trend of maxi and touring scooters may flourish in India in the coming years and in such a case, Mahindra may consider launching the Metropolis in its home market. However, if the Peugeot Metropolis 400 gets launched in India, you cannot expect it to come with an easily accessible price. For this reason, if Mahindra really plans to launch it in India, a smaller capacity engine and local assembling might do the trick.