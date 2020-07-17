Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Mahindra Mojo BS6 will go up against the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 250 in the segment. Here is a look at the new colour for the BS6 Mojo which is expected to be among multiple shades. More details here.

By:Updated: Jul 17, 2020 5:40 PM

There are very few motorcycles that are yet to be upgraded to the stricter BS6 emission norms and Mahindra Mojo is one of them. A few days back, the company had teased the bike and now, it has given a complete idea of a new colour option for the BS6 Mojo. The new shade will be called Garnet Black and as one can see in the image, the glossy black paint scheme will come with red accents at certain portions for a better visual appeal. In order to be precise, you can find the red colour on the frame, swingarm and the alloy wheels as well. Apart from the new colour option, there will be no changes to the motorcycle in terms of visuals. That said, upfront, the bike will continue to feature a dual rounded headlamp set up. The Mojo gets a well-sculpted fuel tank and the rear end looks muscular too.

The BS6 Mahindra Mojo will get the same exhaust canister as the BS4 UT300. Speaking of powertrain, the BS6 Mahindra Mojo will draw power from the same 295cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the outgoing BS4 Mojo. However, the numbers might see a change with the BS6 transition compared to the 26 hp and 28 Nm of the previous BS4 motor. Gearbox will continue to be a six-speed unit.

Braking will be taken care of with the help of disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS will be on offer as standard. Mahindra Mojo UT300 BS4 was priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new model will be priced considerably higher than the former. The BS6 compliant Mahindra Mojo will go up against the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 250 in the segment.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

