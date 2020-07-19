Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 is expected to be priced almost Rs 10,000 more compared to the outgoing BS4 model. Here are the two new colour options for the new model that the company has revealed very recently.

The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 is set to be launched soon ahead of which the company has revealed its two more new colour options. Previously, the brand revealed a new colour option – Garnet Black for the Bajaj Dominar 250 rival. Now, the company confirmed that the Mahindra Mojo BS6 will come with two additional shades of Ruby Red and Pearl Black. As one can see, the black colour has got a lot of prominence in the colour palette of the Mahindra Mojo BS6 as all three shades revealed so far includes the said colour. The Ruby Red colour option is a dual-tone shade of red and black. As one can see in the picture, the said combination includes red colour on the fuel tank and the rear body panels along with an almost equal share of black.

On the other hand, the Pearl Black colour is an all-black scheme and what you also get along is a dual-tone shade of black and white for the seat. In terms of powertrain, the upcoming Mahindra Mojo BS6 is powered by a 295cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine on the outgoing BS4 was good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 26 hp and 28 Nm. With the BS6 transition, there could be a slight change in power and torque outputs.

Suspension system of the bike comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. Stopping comes from disc brakes at both ends with a standard ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The upcoming Mahindra Mojo BS6 is expected to be launched in India at a premium of around Rs 10,000 over the previous BS4 model that was on sale at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

