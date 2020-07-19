Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 is expected to be priced almost Rs 10,000 more compared to the outgoing BS4 model. Here are the two new colour options for the new model that the company has revealed very recently.

By:Published: July 19, 2020 2:31 PM

The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 is set to be launched soon ahead of which the company has revealed its two more new colour options. Previously, the brand revealed a new colour option – Garnet Black for the Bajaj Dominar 250 rival. Now, the company confirmed that the Mahindra Mojo BS6 will come with two additional shades of Ruby Red and Pearl Black. As one can see, the black colour has got a lot of prominence in the colour palette of the Mahindra Mojo BS6 as all three shades revealed so far includes the said colour. The Ruby Red colour option is a dual-tone shade of red and black. As one can see in the picture, the said combination includes red colour on the fuel tank and the rear body panels along with an almost equal share of black.

On the other hand, the Pearl Black colour is an all-black scheme and what you also get along is a dual-tone shade of black and white for the seat. In terms of powertrain, the upcoming Mahindra Mojo BS6 is powered by a 295cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine on the outgoing BS4 was good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 26 hp and 28 Nm. With the BS6 transition, there could be a slight change in power and torque outputs.

Suspension system of the bike comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. Stopping comes from disc brakes at both ends with a standard ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The upcoming Mahindra Mojo BS6 is expected to be launched in India at a premium of around Rs 10,000 over the previous BS4 model that was on sale at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row

MotoGP 2020: Quartararo sets new lap record to lead qualifying in Jerez ahead of Viñales, Marquez

MotoGP 2020: Quartararo sets new lap record to lead qualifying in Jerez ahead of Viñales, Marquez

Ex-Nissan, Aston Martin boss Andrew Palmer joins Optare as non-executive chairman

Ex-Nissan, Aston Martin boss Andrew Palmer joins Optare as non-executive chairman

BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission

Now get your Hyundai car sanitised at company's workshops: Prices, benefits listed!

Now get your Hyundai car sanitised at company's workshops: Prices, benefits listed!

Benelli India BS6 plans revealed: TRK502, Leoncino 500 to be launched by end of year

Benelli India BS6 plans revealed: TRK502, Leoncino 500 to be launched by end of year

Stunning! This 50 hp turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan looks ready to conquer any terrain

Stunning! This 50 hp turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan looks ready to conquer any terrain

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

Using temporary registration car plate without right colour an offence

Using temporary registration car plate without right colour an offence

2020 Honda City variants explained: Price, features, Alexa and more

2020 Honda City variants explained: Price, features, Alexa and more

MG Hector Plus Review: Toyota Innova (Crysta) Finally Gets Competition After Years!

MG Hector Plus Review: Toyota Innova (Crysta) Finally Gets Competition After Years!

Baleno-based Toyota Glanza recalled for potential fuel pump motor replacement

Baleno-based Toyota Glanza recalled for potential fuel pump motor replacement

Gemopai electric scooters now with 3-year warranty: Additional benefits, details explained!

Gemopai electric scooters now with 3-year warranty: Additional benefits, details explained!