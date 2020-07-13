Mahindra Mojo BS6 India launch soon: Changes, features and price to expect!

The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will get subtle updates compared to the outgoing BS4 UT300 model. Here is when to expect it in the market along with price expectation.

The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will be launching soon in India. The motorcycle is yet to be launched to meet the stringent emission norms and the new model has now been teased on the company’s social media handles. The bike was snapped a few days back testing completely undisguised. The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will not get any major changes as compared to the BS4 Mojo UT300. That said, upfront, the bike will continue to get a twin rounded headlamp set up with an ‘Owl’ inspired front fascia. The fuel tank will retain its muscular styling. At the rear, the bike will get split rear body grab rails and an LED tail lamp. The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will get a single piece saddle. In terms of the cycle parts, the Mojo BS6 is also expected to get the same bits as the outgoing BS4 model. That said, suspension system of the bike comprises conventional telescopic forks along with a rear monoshock.

The stopping power is delivered with the help of disc brakes at both ends and these are paired to a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for better safety. Now coming to the powertrain, the new Mahindra Mojo will get a BS6 compliant, 295cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is expected to produce almost similar figures compared to the BS4 model – 23 hp of power along with 25 Nm of torque.

The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will be launching soon in India though the company has not revealed an exact launch date as of now. The new BS6 model is expected to demand a premium over the price for the BS4 model that was on sale at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

