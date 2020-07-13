Mahindra Mojo BS6 India launch soon: Changes, features and price to expect!

The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will get subtle updates compared to the outgoing BS4 UT300 model. Here is when to expect it in the market along with price expectation.

By:Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:24 AM

The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will be launching soon in India. The motorcycle is yet to be launched to meet the stringent emission norms and the new model has now been teased on the company’s social media handles. The bike was snapped a few days back testing completely undisguised. The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will not get any major changes as compared to the BS4 Mojo UT300. That said, upfront, the bike will continue to get a twin rounded headlamp set up with an ‘Owl’ inspired front fascia. The fuel tank will retain its muscular styling. At the rear, the bike will get split rear body grab rails and an LED tail lamp. The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will get a single piece saddle. In terms of the cycle parts, the Mojo BS6 is also expected to get the same bits as the outgoing BS4 model. That said, suspension system of the bike comprises conventional telescopic forks along with a rear monoshock.

The stopping power is delivered with the help of disc brakes at both ends and these are paired to a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for better safety. Now coming to the powertrain, the new Mahindra Mojo will get a BS6 compliant, 295cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is expected to produce almost similar figures compared to the BS4 model – 23 hp of power along with 25 Nm of torque.

The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will be launching soon in India though the company has not revealed an exact launch date as of now. The new BS6 model is expected to demand a premium over the price for the BS4 model that was on sale at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Elon Musk hints at Tesla in India again: Tesla Model 3 could launch 'soon'

Elon Musk hints at Tesla in India again: Tesla Model 3 could launch 'soon'

F1 2020: Hamilton wins inaugural Styrian GP for Mercedes 1-2 while Ferraris crash out

F1 2020: Hamilton wins inaugural Styrian GP for Mercedes 1-2 while Ferraris crash out

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 gets second price increase: India's only semi-faired bike costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 gets second price increase: India's only semi-faired bike costlier by this much

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton claims Styrian GP pole in wet and frantic qualifying as Ferrari's struggle continues

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton claims Styrian GP pole in wet and frantic qualifying as Ferrari's struggle continues

Few Audi A8 and A6 models recalled in India over potential safety issues: Check if yours is affected

Few Audi A8 and A6 models recalled in India over potential safety issues: Check if yours is affected

Used cars between Rs 4 lakh to 6 lakh see rise in demand during lockdown: Spinny

Used cars between Rs 4 lakh to 6 lakh see rise in demand during lockdown: Spinny

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior unveiled: Giant touchscreen, AR head up display, biometric ID

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior unveiled: Giant touchscreen, AR head up display, biometric ID

Aston Martin DBX production begins: Aston's first-ever SUV to rival Lamborghini Urus

Aston Martin DBX production begins: Aston's first-ever SUV to rival Lamborghini Urus

Best new 160cc BS6 bikes below Rs 1 lakh: Honda Unicorn, Hero Xtreme 160R and more

Best new 160cc BS6 bikes below Rs 1 lakh: Honda Unicorn, Hero Xtreme 160R and more

SUVs to drive preowned luxury and supercar sales in India: Big Boy Toyz

SUVs to drive preowned luxury and supercar sales in India: Big Boy Toyz

Five key changes in operating model of car, bike makers as consumer preferences shift

Five key changes in operating model of car, bike makers as consumer preferences shift

Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new 'GP White' livery: India launch likely soon!

Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new 'GP White' livery: India launch likely soon!

Vanlife future of travel in India: How to convert a van into a motorhome

Vanlife future of travel in India: How to convert a van into a motorhome

Honda Unicorn BS6 receives first price hike: Costlier by this much

Honda Unicorn BS6 receives first price hike: Costlier by this much

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here's how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here's how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon price in India increased: Now pay this much more!

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon price in India increased: Now pay this much more!

MG Hector Plus: Styling, interior, features and more detailed in images

MG Hector Plus: Styling, interior, features and more detailed in images

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed