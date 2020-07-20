Mahindra Mojo BS6 bookings open: New Red Agate colour option revealed

Mahindra Mojo BS6 will be launched in India very soon and will have subtle changes compared to the outgoing BS4 UT300 model. Here is how much you need to pay to book the motorcycle.

By:Published: July 20, 2020 6:48 PM

The new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will be launched in India soon. Previously, the company had confirmed that the new Mahindra Mojo BS6 will come in three colour options of Garnet Black, Rudy Red and Pearl Black. Now, the company has revealed another shade for the motorcycle and this one is called Red Agate. As one can see in the picture, the said colour option gets red shade in prominence. The fuel tank of the motorcycle gets dual-tone treatment with white being the other shade. With the reveal of the new shade, Mahindra has so far introduced four new colour options for the upcoming Mojo BS6 and a few more might be on offer.

Now, bookings for the Mahindra Mojo BS6 have also commenced at the company’s dealerships across India. If you are someone who desires to book the Mojo BS6, you can do the same by visiting your nearest Mahindra two-wheelers dealership and deposit a minimum token amount of Rs 5,000. In terms of visuals, there are no major changes on the Mahindra Mojo BS6 model. That said, the bike continues to get rounded dual headlamps up front. Apart from that, the bike gets a muscular fuel tank and the tail end looks equally beefy too.

Mahindra Mojo BS6 will get power from the same 295cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine but the motor will be environment friendlier than before with the stricter emission norms in place. The engine on the outgoing BS4 model used to develop respective power and torque outputs of 26 hp and 28 Nm. Expect a change in power and torque figures on the BS6 model but in most certainty, there should be no big difference. More details to spill soon.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, in case you still haven’t, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

