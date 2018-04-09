Mahindra Genze electric scooter spied in India: Here’s why we might not see it here anytime soon!

The Mahindra Genze electric scooter has been spied in India and the unit that has been snapped seems to be undergoing test runs. The scooter comes with a unique body styling and appearance that immediately makes it look different from the rest. The spied Mahindra Genze, image courtesy Performance Factory, can be seen with a single seat along with a luggage box mounted at the rear. For this reason, Mahindra intends to provide a utility electric two-wheeler to the masses. However, it is highly unlikely that Mahindra will launch the Genze electric scooter in India and this is primarily due to the high pricing. The Mahindra Genze electric scooter gets a 2kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motor on the Mahindra Genze manages to churn out a power output of 2 bhp but the peak torque figure stands at 100 Nm. With all this set-up, the Mahindra Genze electric scooter hits a top speed of 48 kmph and it offers a range of 56 km per single full charge.

Mahindra Genze

The Mahindra Genze electric scooter also gets some smart connectivity options. The electric scooter comes assisted with a coloured instrument cluster and riding modes. The Genze gets GPS tracker as well to enhance the convenience factor for the rider. The company also offers dual disc brakes with the electric scooter to offer an uncompromised braking. The rear end of the scooter can be customised as per the requirements of the buyer which means that you can have a fabric box, box with a hard case or let it be the way it is.

Watch our video of the panel discussion on electric mobility in India:

There is still some time left before we see Mahindra two-wheelers launching the eco-friendly Genze in India. Also, just in case the company shelves its plans to launch it here, you should not be shocked as a utility electric scooter with a high price tag in a price sensitive market like ours might not make much sense. More details on the Mahindra Genze electric scooter might be revealed in the coming days!

Image Source: Performance Factory (Facebook)