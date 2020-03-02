Maharashtra High Court directs two-wheeler makers to offer 2 helmets with every new vehicle

The Court has directed that an intimation will be sent to 8 manufacturers along with SIAM to strictly implement the decision of supplying two helmets meeting the BSI standards to the buyer.

By:Published: March 2, 2020 6:42:43 PM

Steelbird SBH 20 ZIP helmet

With the decision of Maharashtra High Court, multiple Road safety activists and organisations in favour of safe helmets policy have asked other states to take a clue from Maharashtra and strictly implement the decision of 2 Helmets per two-wheeler. Rajni Gandhi, Member of TRAX said that this kind of action was necessary in India with alarming number of road accidents and deaths due to not wearing helmets or poor quality helmets. She also added that the compliances of this rule are linked to the enforcement directly, however, in the absence of infrastructure improvement, the quickest way to reduce road accident fatalities is by ensuring compliance of law with helmets she added.

After hearing a public interest litigation, PIL 9 (2019), the Maharashtra High Court Nagpur Bench took a serious offence for not following its order of supplying 2 ISI helmets to the buyer of two-wheeler and it has made an opinion to ban the registration of two-wheelers in Maharashtra. The PIL stated that the Rule 138(4)(f) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, that states that at the time of purchase of a two-wheeler, the manufacturer shall supply a protective headgear conforming to specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 1986.

The Court has directed that an intimation will be sent to 8 manufacturers along with SIAM to strictly implement the decision of supplying two helmets meeting the BSI standards to the buyer by the manufacturer. The court has also directed Transport Commissioner to ensure that the prescribed ISI helmets as per BSI standards to be supplied by the manufacturer failing so the court to ban the registration of two-wheelers in entire Maharashtra.

In Mumbai alone, riding without a helmet implemented the issuing of 4.24 lakh challans in the year 2016. The figure, however, dropped to 1.45 lakh challans in 2017 and 1.14 lakh in 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 2 Review: Best thing to happen for F1 since season 1

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 2 Review: Best thing to happen for F1 since season 1

Kia India registers highest sales in February: Seltos highest-selling SUV for second consecutive month

Kia India registers highest sales in February: Seltos highest-selling SUV for second consecutive month

EXCLUSIVE: TVS XL100 BS6 launched and the price difference is shocking

EXCLUSIVE: TVS XL100 BS6 launched and the price difference is shocking

2020 Hyundai Creta dual-tone interior revealed: Bookings open online as well

2020 Hyundai Creta dual-tone interior revealed: Bookings open online as well

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X BS6 launched: Price, variants, features explained

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X BS6 launched: Price, variants, features explained

February 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj exports surpass domestic sales as company reports 5% decline

February 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj exports surpass domestic sales as company reports 5% decline

TVS two-wheeler sales decline by 17.4 percent in Feb 2020: BS6 vehicle production affected by coronavirus

TVS two-wheeler sales decline by 17.4 percent in Feb 2020: BS6 vehicle production affected by coronavirus

Honda Unicorn BS6 compared with BS4 model and new features explained

Honda Unicorn BS6 compared with BS4 model and new features explained

Hyundai India sales decline by 10%: Sells 48,910 units in February 2020

Hyundai India sales decline by 10%: Sells 48,910 units in February 2020

BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review | Now in the best version of itself

BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review | Now in the best version of itself

BS6 compliant Jawa, Forty-Two launched at a higher price in India

BS6 compliant Jawa, Forty-Two launched at a higher price in India

Tata, Mahindra, MG India production hit by Coronavirus: Slow supply from China leads to sales decline

Tata, Mahindra, MG India production hit by Coronavirus: Slow supply from China leads to sales decline

2020 Formula E: DS Techeetah dominates Marrakesh, challenging e-prix for Mahindra Racing

2020 Formula E: DS Techeetah dominates Marrakesh, challenging e-prix for Mahindra Racing

Revolt RV400 electric bike gets costlier: Here's how much!

Revolt RV400 electric bike gets costlier: Here's how much!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unveil in March: What to expect from Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 rival!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unveil in March: What to expect from Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 rival!

TVS iQube First Ride Review: TVS' second innings in electric scooter territory looks a promising one!

TVS iQube First Ride Review: TVS' second innings in electric scooter territory looks a promising one!

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review | Hits & Misses

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review | Hits & Misses

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review: Much Improved but...

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review: Much Improved but...

F1 2020: Vettel fastest in pre-season testing as Hamilton encounters engine trouble

F1 2020: Vettel fastest in pre-season testing as Hamilton encounters engine trouble

Hyundai shuts down production in Korea: Plant worker tests positive for Coronavirus

Hyundai shuts down production in Korea: Plant worker tests positive for Coronavirus