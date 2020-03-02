Maharashtra High Court directs two-wheeler makers to offer 2 helmets with every new vehicle

The Court has directed that an intimation will be sent to 8 manufacturers along with SIAM to strictly implement the decision of supplying two helmets meeting the BSI standards to the buyer.

With the decision of Maharashtra High Court, multiple Road safety activists and organisations in favour of safe helmets policy have asked other states to take a clue from Maharashtra and strictly implement the decision of 2 Helmets per two-wheeler. Rajni Gandhi, Member of TRAX said that this kind of action was necessary in India with alarming number of road accidents and deaths due to not wearing helmets or poor quality helmets. She also added that the compliances of this rule are linked to the enforcement directly, however, in the absence of infrastructure improvement, the quickest way to reduce road accident fatalities is by ensuring compliance of law with helmets she added.

After hearing a public interest litigation, PIL 9 (2019), the Maharashtra High Court Nagpur Bench took a serious offence for not following its order of supplying 2 ISI helmets to the buyer of two-wheeler and it has made an opinion to ban the registration of two-wheelers in Maharashtra. The PIL stated that the Rule 138(4)(f) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, that states that at the time of purchase of a two-wheeler, the manufacturer shall supply a protective headgear conforming to specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 1986.

The Court has directed that an intimation will be sent to 8 manufacturers along with SIAM to strictly implement the decision of supplying two helmets meeting the BSI standards to the buyer by the manufacturer. The court has also directed Transport Commissioner to ensure that the prescribed ISI helmets as per BSI standards to be supplied by the manufacturer failing so the court to ban the registration of two-wheelers in entire Maharashtra.

In Mumbai alone, riding without a helmet implemented the issuing of 4.24 lakh challans in the year 2016. The figure, however, dropped to 1.45 lakh challans in 2017 and 1.14 lakh in 2018.

