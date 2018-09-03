Made-in-Inida Royal Enfield Interceptor & GT650 set for American debut: Big boost to India made bikes

Royal Enfield is on a roll, shortly after launching the Signals Special Edition motorcycle, the Chennai based company is gearing up to their cult appeal to international waters, with the launch of the new Royal Enfield Twins. The twins for those of you who have been living under a rock, are two bikes all-new Royal Enfield bikes that will be powered by an all-new 650cc twin cylinder motor that is rated to 47 hp of power and 52 hp of torque. Each of the two bikes namely, the Royal Enfield GT 650 and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will be launched first in American market first in September with the Indian launch to follow later in October. A large reason for this is focused on the heritage of the two motorcycles, who draw inspiration as well their nomenclature from two Royal Enfield motorcycles from Redditch that were very popular in the US.

This is the first time that Royal Enfield will be launching a motorcycle in the US before the India launch, and there is a good reason for it. You see those in the Royal Enfield camp believe that the twins will usher in a new generation of Royal Enfield motorcycles. They believe that these two cruiser motorcycles will propel them to an all-new level, with better build quality refinement and dynamics than have ever been seen on any Royal Enfield around the world. Going by the atmosphere in the Royal Enfield camp, which is nothing short of electric, we believe them. The International press ride in California scheduled for the 20th of this month will be trial by fire of these two new motorcycles. Until then we will just have to take Royal Enfield's word for it.

Now as for the Indian market, the Royal Enfield Interceptor and the GT650, a lot depends on how Royal Enfield prices it. What we hear as of now is that Royal Enfield might price the motorcycle under the Rs 3 lakh mark. If they manage to price it at this point, Royal Enfield stands to gain a huge chunk of the market and might even find themselves poaching some KTM Duke 390 customers as well. Although once again we there is no confirmation of this yet.