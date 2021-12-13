Made-in-India TVS Apache RR 310, NTorq 125 launched in the Philippines

The new TVS Apache RR 310 and the TVS NTorq 125 have been launched in the Philippines. These two-wheelers are made in India and are completely identical to the India-spec model.

TVS Motor Company is one of the largest two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturers in the world. This Madras-based automaker has now expanded its portfolio in the Philippines with the launch of two new two-wheelers. The new TVS Apache RR 310 and the TVS NTorq 125 have been launched in the Philippines and these new products mark the entry of TVS’ RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel Injection) Technology in the country.

While the pricing details of these two-wheelers for the Philippines market are currently unavailable, we do know that they are made in India. Moreover, they are completely identical to the India-spec model. So, the TVS NTorq 125 is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel-injection) technology that churns out 9.2 hp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a CVT.

The TVS Apache RR 310, on the other hand, gets a 312cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, RT-Fi engine. This motor churns out 33.5 hp of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It even gets four riding modes – Track, Sport, Urban and Rain. In India, the TVS NTorq 125 is currently priced between Rs 73,270 – Rs 85,025 while the Apache RR 310 retails at Rs 2.59 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Commenting on the launch, J Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company, Indonesia, said, “It gives us utmost pleasure to introduce TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 with best-in-class features and RT-Fi technology in the Philippines. It has been our constant endeavour to provide our valued Filipino customers with quality two-wheeler offerings that best suit their lifestyle without compromising on functionality and technology. The smart features of TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 are perfect to cater to the connected needs of the customers. We are committed to enhancing our ownership experience for the customers with the diverse product range.”

