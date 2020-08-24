Made-in-India KTM 200 Duke launched in the US as the most affordable KTM: Price, features & more!

The India-made KTM 200 Duke now retails in the United States at USD 1,500 lesser than the 390 Duke and also USD 749 lesser than the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Here are more details!

By:Updated: Aug 24, 2020 4:51 PM

The India-made KTM 200 Duke has been launched in the US very recently as the most affordable KTM motorcycle. The naked streetfighter goes on sale in the said market for a price of USD 3,999 that translates to Rs 2.99 lakh keeping the current exchange rates in mind. The KTM 200 Duke is made in India at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan production facility near Pune. The said model had been the entry-level model for KTM in India but now the baby KTM 125 Duke has taken up that title. With the launch of the KTM 200 Duke, the Austrian bike maker aims to make the brand more accessible for the masses there in the United States. At the said pricing, the KTM 200 Duke is USD 1,500 cheaper than the 390 Duke and also USD 749 more affordable than the Royal Enfield Himalayan that is also on sale in the US.

The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 24.6 hp and 19.2 Nm. The suspension system of the bike comprises of 43 mm WP upside forks up front along with an Apex linkless monoshock for the rear. The bike comes fitted with a 13.5 litre fuel tank and tips the scales at 140 kg.

In terms of features, the KTM 200 Duke gets a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels and comes with a wide range of accessories to choose from. The bike comes to a halt with the help of a 300 mm disc brake upfront along with a 230 mm disc at the rear. The brake set up is linked to a dual-channel ABS that gets a Supermoto mode as well. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

