Maddest Duke ever! 178hp KTM 1290 Super Duke R breaks cover at 2019 EICMA

The maddest Duke from KTM has been unveiled at the ongoing 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. Taking things up a notch, the Austrian manufacturer has unveiled a meaner version of the flagship Duke and this one is called the KTM 1290 Super Duke R. The 1290 Duke R gets sharp tank extensions along with a well-sculpted fuel tank that offers it a muscular appearance. The rear end of the bike looks highly alluring with those five-spoke alloy wheels revealing themselves in full glory, all thanks to the single-sided swingarm. The KTM Super Duke R draws power from a 1301cc, V-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, pumping out 178hp of power along with a peak torque of 140Nm.

The electronics package of the motorcycle comprises of four riding modes, engine braking control, cruise control, supermoto ABS and traction control system. The instrument cluster of the new KTM Super Duke R is a fully coloured TFT screen that supports Bluetooth connectivity as well. Moreover, the bike gets a tyre pressure monitoring system as well, a feature that is quite rare in motorcycles. Suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of fully adjustable set up from WP at both ends. Braking comes from the top-spec Brembo stylema calipers as with 'great power comes greater responsibility'.

While the bike may look like an untamed beast, KTM 1290 Super Duke R gets adjustable footpegs, adjustable levers and handlebar and hydraulic actuated clutch to offer ease of riding to the buyer. The new 2020 KTM Super Duke R is expected to reach global markets by the end of this year. India launch? Well, it seems highly unlikely as of now. KTM has recently launched the 790 Duke here after a long long wait and for its elder sibling, we might have to wait a bit longer. Nonetheless, we wait in anticipation!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates and detailed EICMA 2019 coverage!