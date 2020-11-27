Low downpayment and rate of interest on Yamaha FZ25: Details explained

Both the bikes are readily available with dealerships and immediate delivery too is being promised. The Yamaha FZ25 competitors include the Bajaj Dominar 250, and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

The Yamaha FZ25 series was updated for the BS6 norms. While the BS6 bike came to the showrooms a bit late, it genuinely had a lot of updates. This included revamped looks as well as more equipment. To generate more sales, Yamaha India is offering low downpayment schemes as well as rate of interest on loans for the Yamaha FZ25. Depending on case to case, Yamaha dealers are offering 6.99 per cent rate of interest which is lower than the eight per cent currently charged by most banks. The downpayment too starts at Rs 16,000. Yamaha says that customers can save up to Rs 9,000 through this scheme. This offer is likely there with almost all dealerships in India. Whether this is a limited time offer or not is currently unclear. One can also book the bike online on the Yamaha website.

The Yamaha FZ5 is powered by a BS6 2-valve, air-cooled 250cc, single-cylinder engine. This motor is good for 20.8hp of power and 20.1Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. The kerb weight of the bike is 154kg whereas its ground clearance is 160mm. It’s fuel tank capacity is 14 litres. Yamaha has given it an overall length of 2,015mm, width of 820mm and height of 1,105mm. The wheelbase stands at 1,360mm.

The Yamaha FZ25 boasts a set of full LED headlights and if one were to choose the S version, there are knuckle guards as well. Dual-channel ABS as well as front and rear disc brakes are standard. The speedometer console is fully digital as well and there is a sidestand engine cut off sensor as well. The Yamaha FZ25 is priced at Rs 1.52 lakh whereas the FZS25 is for Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-showroom. Both the bikes are readily available with dealerships and immediate delivery too is being promised. Its competitors include the Bajaj Dominar 250, and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

