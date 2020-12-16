Low-cost Royal Enfield Interceptor spied testing: Might share engine with Meteor 350!

Royal Enfield seems to be working on a low-cost version of the Interceptor 650. A test mule has been snapped very recently and the same might develop into a 350cc version of the Interceptor with the same engine as the Meteor 350. More details below and here's what to expect!

By:Updated: Dec 16, 2020 3:07 PM
Image source - Facebook

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is one fantastic motorcycle! Now, the company seems to be working on making the Interceptor more accessible to the masses with a budget-friendly version. Very recently, a test mule of an upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle has been spotted on test and its rear end is almost the same as the Interceptor 650 but when you look closely, there are some major differences. First and foremost, the bike that got snapped recently gets a single exhaust mounted on the right as against the twin set up on the 650cc Interceptor. Also, the exhaust is finished in black and the overall appearance of the bike looks all-black too. Thanks to the aforementioned bit, it is clear that the engine on this bike won’t be the same 650cc engine as the Interceptor 650 and at the same time, we don’t see the company developing a brand new engine for this bike, especially at a time when Meteor 350 recently debuted with a brand new 350cc platform.

That said, this upcoming Interceptor-inspired motorcycle might share its powerplant with the Meteor 350. The engine on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 20 hp and 27 Nm and expect the same figures on this upcoming model as well. As far as suspension goes, the bike will get conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin spring rear shock absorbers. Also, the image confirms that the bike will get disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will likely be on offer.

As far as features are concerned, the said model might come with Royal Enfield’s Tripper – an in-built navigation module that is first seen on the Meteor 350. The low-cost Royal Enfield Interceptor is expected to be launched in India sometime next year. As far as pricing is concerned, the bike should arrive holding a tag of under Rs 2 lakh. More details on the bike expected to spill in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, let’s together make a guess at the name of the motorcycle. Interceptor 350 sounds right? Well, only time will tell!

Image source: Royal Enfield Continental GT & Interceptor 650 Owners (Facebook Group)

