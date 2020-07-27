Low-cost Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing: Likely to undercut Bajaj Dominar 250

In order to make the brand more accessible, a new low-cost Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 is under development and the same is snapped recently somewhere in Pune. Here is the expected price and what all it will pack in.

Earlier this year, Husqvarna made its official entry in the Indian motorcycling space with the launch of its two quarter-litre models namely Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250. The company launched the two models in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Prior to their official launch, the two Husqvarnas created a lot of hype among the enthusiasts, all thanks to their off-beat styling and the fact that they get a performance-packed 250cc engine that you will find on the KTM 250 Duke as well. Now, a few months down the line, it looks like the company wants to offer a more affordable option to the masses. Folks at 91Wheels have managed to get a spy shot of an upcoming Husqvarna and the same is believed to be a 200cc model. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 has been snapped undergoing test runs in Pune where Husqvarna bikes are being made at Bajaj’s Chakan facility.

The Svartpilen 200 will draw power from the same 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that powers the KTM Duke 200. The fuel-injected engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 25 hp and 19 Nm on the Duke 200. Expect the motor on the Svartpilen 200 to get similar figures as well. Prime features on the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 are all-LED lighting system, upside-down forks upfront, dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and more.

The upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 is expected to be launched in India at a competitive price point. If you ask us, the bike will likely undercut the price of the Bajaj Dominar 250 that is currently on sale for a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). In order to be precise, the 200cc Svartpilen could be launched holding a price tag of close to Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). More details expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

