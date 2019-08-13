Low-cost Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon revealed in latest images: Here’s how much it will cost

Bajaj Auto is prepping a 125cc Pulsar. The company has been quite vocal about it and in fact, Bajaj might just launch it this month. The motorcycle will have the same styling as the existing Pulsar 150 classic but with a Neon tinge to it. Ahead of the launch, a showroom walkaround video by Trilok Singh Vlogs has surfaced on Youtbe. The user has detailed out what has changed from the regular or rather as you can see, what hasn't.

Image source: Trilok Singh Vlogs (Youtube)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 will be hard to identify on the road, save for the blue lines running across the length of the motorcycle. At first glance, it seems like a Pulsar 150 with the single piece seat and aluminium exhaust shield. However, the front disc brake appears to be a bit smaller than what is offered on the regular Pulsar while the rear makes do with a drum brake. There is no ABS available, however this motorcycle will have Combined Braking System, the first Pulsar to get it. There are 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends with a blue rim tape.

Image source: Trilok Singh Vlogs (Youtube)

In terms of engine specifications, the Youtube user hasn't mentioned anything concrete. However, we believe Bajaj will use the Discover 125's engine. However, the power might be uprated to distinguish it from the latter. In the Discover 125, this twin spark plug engine produces 11PS/11Nm. However, in the Pulsar 125, the number might go up to 12PS with the torque staying constant. The gearbox will be a 5-speed unit.

Image source: Trilok Singh Vlogs (Youtube)

Image source: Trilok Singh Vlogs (Youtube)

Bajaj Auto believes that there is a market for a 125cc bike. Moreover, a bike with the same styling as the Pulsar series makes sense as nearly 60,000 Pulsar 150s are sold every month. It now remains to be seen how the market accepts this motorcycle. The ex-showroom price of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is expected to be Rs 66,000. This is a Rs 4,000 increase over the Discover's price but will bring in a bigger bike styling, larger digital instrument cluster and more.

Image source: Trilok Singh Vlogs (Youtube)