Longest no-hands wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 breaks world record by a huge margin

A few days back, Hrushikesh Mandke created another record on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 for the fastest quarter-mile wheelie in 23.68 seconds.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has recently broken the world record for the longest no-hands wheelie. With this, the bike has now entered the India Book of Records and Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI). Hrushikesh Mandke is the man behind this feat and this record was set in the presence of a senior representative from FMSCI and an adjudicator from the India Book of Records. The no-hands wheelie was executed for a record distance of 186.8 meters and with this, the previous world record of 89 meters is now broken. A few days back, Hrushikesh created another record on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 for the fastest quarter-mile wheelie in 23.68 seconds. The said record was attempted on an airport runway that was blocked for the record attempt.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 used to set the new record was in original showroom stock condition, the company’s press release says. Moreover, a special waiver was requested for and obtained from the steward for the removal of number plates and the rear mudguard. This was done to avoid scrapping the tarmac while performing the wheelie. All the necessary safety protocols were followed while performing the stunt and most importantly, the rider was wearing DOT and ECE certified helmet along with CE certified safety gear from top to bottom. The readings were taken using Racelogic VBOX Performance Box GPS-based data logging equipment that is ARAI-certified.

Speaking on successfully entering the record books on a Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Hrushikesh Mandke states that the Pulsar 160 NS is the epitome of power and performance and it was the perfect choice for him to attempt this feat. He adds that the bike is light enough to manage a no-hands wheelie and at the same time, it has a strong frame to deliver control and is also powerful enough to easily initiate and maintain the wheelie. Mandke says that it is a proud moment for him to be a part of another record-breaking event with the World’s Favorite Indian.

