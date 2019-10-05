Lockstock last year & now Two Smoking Barrels: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 modification for sheer speed!

Remember Lockstock custom-built motorcycle that was commissioned by Royal Enfield itself last year. It boasts of an 865cc engine with nitrous injection and cosmetic upgrades to go with the new mean personality. The USA’s S&S Cycles used the 650cc parallel twin as the base to develop an 865 cc engine with nitrous injection. This year the Lockstock and the Two Smoking Barrels can feel complete as SInroja Motorcycles rolled out the Two Smoking Barrels. Leicester-based custom bike shop wanted to enter the Sultan of Sprint race series in the factory class.

A Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was picked for the job. But then it had to be a lot more powerful and fast too. After all, it had to compete with the likes of nitrous-powered BMW 1250, a nitrous-powered Indian Scout ridden by the legendary Randy Mamola, and a supercharged 200-plus hp Harley.

So, Sinroja picked inspiration from Royal Enfield's Lockstock. S&S Cycle sent over custom pistons and sleeves to bore the twin out to 750cc. Also, they supplied new injectors, cams, and an ECU, and built a straight-through twin exhaust system.

The Continental GT 650 in its stock condition weighs 205 kg, but the SInroja brothers set a target to bring it down to 150 kg. They gave it lighter forks and yokes that accounted for 10 kg of weight saving. And then, it was given a NOS system that came from Trevor Langfield at Wizard of NOS.

On its first outing, ‘Two Smoking Barrels’ bagged a gold at the Punks Peak hill climb at Wheels and Waves. And it came fourth at the last Sultans of Sprint race, narrowly missing the podium. Like the Lockstock, the Two Smoking Barrels also has minimalist carbon-fibre and leatherwork.

If one is a drag bike fan, Lockstock and Two Smoking Barrels would make the perfect garage with classic styling and bigger engines and a blast of NOS for the extra oomph.