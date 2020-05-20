Lockdown 4.0: Rapido bike taxi restarts services in 35 cities with these safety measures

Rapido bike taxi app shows containment areas and the company is making sure that its Captains and customers don't pass by those areas.

By:Published: May 20, 2020 6:04:13 PM

Rapido bike taxi has announced the resumption of services in over 35 cities across India. The companies stated in a press statement that it is following the new guidelines as announced by the Government for Lockdown 4.0. For now, Rapido bike taxi services will be operational only in green and orange zones. The company claims that the resumption of these operations will bring much-needed relief to around 3 lakh Captains (Rapido’s driver partners). In addition to this, the company says that it will keep updating its customers on the status of various cities and safety instructions via in-app notifications. Rapido says that its Captains have been trained towards the implementation of safety checks and guidelines to follow before accepting rides to ensure the safety of customers.

Under this, the Captains mandatorily have to install the Aarogya Setu app before they can go On-duty. Moreover, Captains are also asked to maintain personal hygiene and sanitize their bikes regularly. They have to sanitize the pillion seat before on-boarding customers in addition to wearing a mask at all times. The company is also providing sanitizers and masks to all its Captains. For customers, the company is providing sanitized half helmets as opposed to full-face helmets for every ride.

In order to be specific, Rapido bike taxi services have now resumed in cities namely Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Kadapa,
Madurai, Anantapur, Patiala, Salem, Tirupati, Trichy, Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur, Kolkata, Udaipur, Amritsar, Asansol, Bhubaneswar, Durgapur, Kakinada, Karimnagar, Kurukshetra, Rajahmundry, Ramagundam, Rohtak, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Vishakapatnam, Alwar, Bikaner, Karnal, Nellore, Gwalior, Sagar, Hyderabad and Warangal.

Rapido bike taxi has also announced that it is offering free cancellation if any of its Captains come to pick up a customer without a mask.  The company’s app shows containment areas and Rapido is making sure that Captains and customers don’t pass by those areas.

