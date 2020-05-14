Lockdown 4.0: Bajaj Auto extends warranty, free service period again, now valid till July 2020

Bajaj Auto had recommenced dealership operations starting 4th May with adequate measures.

By:Published: May 14, 2020 4:24:13 PM

 

 

Bajaj Auto has recently announced the extension of its warranty and free service period for two wheelers and commercial vehicles till 31st July, 2020. Earlier, the company had announced the extension of these services till 31st May, 2020. Bajaj Auto has stated on its official website for India that the said extended warranty is applicable on vehicles whose warranty or free service period is getting or will expire between 20th March and 31st May, 2020.

In other news, Bajaj Auto has restarted its dealerships and service centers across India starting 4th May, 2020. The company has claimed that its dealerships are not only adhering to the Government of India guidelines but have also received permission from the local authorities to recommence the operations. In addition to this, the company claims that all its sales and service touch points have been sanitised properly and adequate measures are being taken to ensure social distancing. Thermal screening of the employees and the visitors is also being done at the touch points for better safety against Covid-19.

Like many manufacturers, Bajaj Auto has also started manufacturing operations. The company has restarted production at its Chakan facility near Pune on a single shift basis. The lockdown that is currently being implemented across India is expected to extend further post 17th May. Details of the Lockdown 4.0 will be revealed before 18th May.

