LML to unveil concepts of three new electric vehicles￼

The concept unveiling of the first 3 electric vehicles is scheduled for September 29.

LML is all set to unveil the concepts of three of its electric two-wheelers on September 29, 2022. The company is focusing on cutting-edge technology, sustainability and unique innovation. The unveiling would provide an informative sneak peek into the details of the company’s upcoming EV models, including their new look, features, design, technology, functionality, and other aesthetics.

Besides this, the company will also unveil its new look along with a strategy that targets electric vehicles created for urban mobility.

Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric said, “The concept unveiling of our first 3 electric vehicles is scheduled for September 29, where we will be throwing light on all essential product details and how we aim to make a difference in today’s era of electrification.

The company exports its products to US, Africa, Latin America and New Zealand.

Additionally, LML Electric has a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto, one of the largest auto two-wheeler producers formerly manufacturing for global major – Harley Davidson.

Saera’s state-of-the-art facility strategically located in the auto hub of Bawal in Haryana is now set to produce the most disruptive range of the upcoming LML Electric vehicles.

The highly advanced and innovative infrastructure of Saera, backed by its competence in manufacturing will now be leveraged to develop the much talked about and anticipated EV range of products from the LML electric stable.

LML intends to build a future-ready manufacturing facility using Saera’s cutting-edge technology and processes. This is the first of many steps for LML to transition into a 100 percent ‘Make in India’ company by the end of 2025.

The manufacturing plant, which spans 2,17,800 square feet and has a capacity of 18,000 units per month, is equipped with best-in-class infrastructure.