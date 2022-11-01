LML Star bookings open from today

LML Star electric scooter bookings are open. The LML Star is quite possibly the quirkiest-looking electric scooter the segment has seen so far.

LML opens the booking for its new electric two-wheeler ‘Star. The new LML Star electric scooter can be booked via the company’s official website, however, the company has not announced details regarding deliveries, price, or its official launch.

The LML Star is quite possibly the quirkiest-looking electric scooter the segment has seen so far. It features a blend of squarish angles and a sporty-looking front, similar to a rally motorcycle setup. It features a high-mounted LED headlight, telescopic forks, alloy wheels, and a large dash amongst others.

LML has not revealed any details regarding the battery pack or the motor the Star electric scooter gets. What we can expect is a range of ~150 km on a full charge, putting the e-scooter against others in the segment from Ather, Ola, TVS, and Bajaj.

Dr Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML said, “We are delighted to announce that bookings for our flagship product, LML Star, have begun. People can visit our website and make a scooter reservation without spending even a single penny. We are sure that the LML Star will justify our consumers’ already growing affection and expectations for electric vehicles since our products are endowed with unprecedented range, class-leading speed, and advanced technology that a rider can ever think of.”