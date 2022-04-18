LML Electric enters JV with Germany’s eROCKIT to manufacture hyperbikes in India

eROCKIT is a hyperbike that has a top speed of 90km/h and runs with effortless pedaling. It is supported by a battery and electric direct drive motor.

LML Electric has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to form a joint venture with eROCKIT AG, a Berlin-based manufacturer to mass produce electric hyperbikes for the Indian market. Upon signing the JV, the Hyper Human Hybrids will be manufactured in LML’s facilities in India and sold globally as well as in the Indian market.

LML Scooters have enjoyed quite the popularity in India when they made scooters, motorcycles and even mopeds, right from the 1980s to the early 2000s. The brand is now planning a return in the Indian market with new electric vehicles. Given eROCKIT’s R&D and technical expertise in this category, many other global products are also on the chalkboard.



Dr Yogesh Bhatia, the CEO of LML said, “With this new jewel in LML’s crown, the technology strength, manufacturing prowess, and disruptive consumer experience that we stand committed to offering, will get a new dimension altogether, besides meeting the high level of expectations of our primary as well as secondary TG.”